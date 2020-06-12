Long Beach family jewelry business devastated by looting

Amid looting that erupted during massive protests in Long Beach last week, the Beach Jewelry Center was emptied out.

Surveillance video captured dozens of people stealing everything they could from the store over a coarse of hours on May 31, as widespread protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody took to the streets in Long Beach and nationwide.

About $15,000 worth of merchandise was taken, and the store itself sustained about $50,000 worth of damage, owner Co Doung told KTLA.

The jewelry store has been operating in Long Beach for three decades, but will not be able to continue.

The son’s owner, Joseph Duong, said it was difficult to see his parents’ business destroyed overnight.

“I feel sad because this is their life work,” he said. They came here from Vietnam for a better life for me and my sister, and they put 30 years of hard work into this, and to see it disappear within the two hours it took for people to loot the place is very heartbreaking.”

The father and son said they were disappointed by the response they saw from the Long Beach Police Department during the looting.

They arrived as the store was still being ransacked, but were told by officers nearby that there was nothing they could do to protect the business.