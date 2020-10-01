Long Beach father arrested in 6-month-old son’s child abuse death: Police

A Long Beach father was arrested in the child abuse death of his infant son, officials said Wednesday.

Manuel Torres, 26, was booked into jail Tuesday on suspicion of murder, more than three months after 6-month-old Zeke Soriano died, Long Beach police said in a news release.

The child was hospitalized the night of June 10 after being found in full cardiac arrest when paramedics were called to the 6800 block of Harbor Avenue. Child abuse detectives responded to investigate due to suspicious circumstances, police said.

Two days later, Soriano succumbed to his injuries. Coroner’s officials later determined he suffered non-accidental trauma to the upper torso, according to investigators.

Torres was taken into custody near his home Tuesday and was being held on $2 million bail at the Long Beach jail, officials said.

Detectives plan to present the case to Los Angeles County prosecutors for filing consideration later this week.