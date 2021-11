A condominium in the 400 block of Bellflower Boulevard in Long Beach burned on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.

The three-alarm fire affected the third and fourth floors of the building, and a person and their dog were rescued from a balcony, the department added on Twitter.

Three firefighters were injured while battling the blaze, with one of them taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, the department said.

No further details were immediately available.

400 blk. Bellflower Blvd.-3rd Alarm in residential condo complex. Units arrived to heavy fire & smoke from 3rd floor unit & hallway, extending to the 4th floor. One victim rescued with a dog from balcony. 3 firefighters injured with one being transported with smoke inhalation. pic.twitter.com/FOka6lMwMp — Long Beach Fire (CA) (@LBFD) November 4, 2021