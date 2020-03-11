Long Beach Grand Prix to take place in April as planned despite coronavirus fears

The Long Beach Grand Prix, which last year drew 187,000 people over its three days of motor racing and other entertainment, remains set to occur as planned next month despite the coronavirus outbreak, organizers said Wednesday.

The decision came as other major events, such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, already have been postponed and sports leagues weigh whether to bar fans from stadiums and other venues. Formula One’s Bahrain Grand Prix, for example, will be staged without spectators March 22.

The Grand Prix Assn. of Long Beach, which runs the Long Beach race, said in a statement that “at this time, the threat to the general public is low and there are no changes planned to the regular operation of our event this April 17-19.”

The association said it was “actively monitoring the situation” with Long Beach officials and other local and national health agencies “to ensure the health, safety and well-being of our attendees.”

