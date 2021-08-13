Long Beach intruder sexually assaults victim in her home before stealing car and fleeing, police say

Long Beach police released an image of the vehicle they are searching for in connection with a sex assault investigation.

Police are asking the public for help Friday in their search for a man involved in a sexual assault after breaking into at least two homes earlier this week in Long Beach.

Officers were initially sent to a residence near the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and Willow Street on a burglary call about 11:55 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Long Beach Police Department news release.

A 22-year-old woman told investigators she was in her home when a man entered through a window.

The woman managed to call 911, prompting the man to flee the residence prior to officers arriving.

About 15 minutes later, police were sent to the area of Willow Street and Atlantic Avenue on another burglary call, according to the Police Department..

Investigators were told the intruder sexually assaulted a 66-year-old woman after entering her residence through a window.

The intruder also took the woman’s car keys and fled the area in her vehicle, the Police Department stated.

The stolen vehicle was described as a royal blue 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse with Arizona license plate number AJZ3649.

Investigators believe the same man was responsible for both crimes.

The attacker was described as a Black man between 45 and 50 years old, with a goatee. He was wearing a black hooded jacket, knitted beanie, black jeans and black shoes, according to the Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department at 562-435-6711. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

