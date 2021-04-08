Long Beach is latest Southland city to be littered with white supremacy propaganda

Racist propaganda supporting white supremacy was found on store fronts and businesses in the Bixby Knolls neighborhood of Long Beach Wednesday.

Several messages bearing a well-known white supremacist slogan called “The 14 Words” were found along the east side of Atlantic Avenue between Claiborne Drive and Cartagena Street, the Long Beach Post reported.

“I’m extremely disheartened that somebody used our community as a platform to spread hate,” Councilman Al Austin told the Post.

Surveillance images from one building’s security camera show a person in a hooded sweatshirt apparently posting the flyers. One had been placed over a Black Lives Matter poster, another person told the Post.

Long Beach police collected some of the flyers but did not say how many were found.

A similar incident occurred in Huntington Beach on Easter morning.

A resident reported finding several copies of KKK propaganda flyers on the south end of 19th Street, the Huntington Beach Police Department told KTLA.

“The KKK fliers are a cowardly attempt to drum up support for a hateful cause that is in contradiction to Huntington Beach’s values of integrity, respect and inclusivity,” Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr said in a statement.

Driveways and lawns in Newport Beach were also littered with Ku Klux Klan propaganda a week earlier, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The fliers found along San Bernardino Avenue had images of a white-robed Klansman and Confederate flags reading “Loyal White Knights Want You to Say No to Cultural Genocide,” according to the Times.

It’s unclear whether the flyers being distributed in these cities are connected.

Huntington Beach police told KTLA they’re aware of a “White Lives Matter” event planned in the city, but declined to comment on whether the department expects violence or plans to send officers to the event.

No group has come forward to claim responsibility for the fliers.