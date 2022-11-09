A city sewer is seen after the rain in this file image. (Getty Images)

Recreational swimming areas in Long Beach should be avoided after this week’s heavy rainfall, city officials said Wednesday.

A rain advisory was issued by Long Beach City Health Officer Dr. Anissa Davis for the city’s beaches and bays due to the rain that fell in the last 24 hours.

“Unhealthy conditions may result from increased runoff from storm drain outlets and rivers, which eventually reach the City’s beaches,” a public notice stated.

Officials urged people to avoid these swim areas for three days after the storm. The advisory would be extended if rain continues.

State law requires health officials to notify the public when conditions might affect the health of swimmers, the notice stated.

Further information can be found at the Health Department’s Water Quality Information line at 562-570-4199 or online at longbeach.gov/beachwaterquality.