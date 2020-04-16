Long Beach issues new health order for institutions as 72% city’s coronavirus deaths reported at nursing homes

A couple wearing face masks as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 walk at the Marina Long Beach with Cruise Ships docked at the port due to a no-sail order in Long Beach. (Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images)

With 72% of Long Beach’s COVID-19-related deaths in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, the city on Wednesday issued a new health order that requires the institutions to immediately follow a tough set of protocols to slow the spread.

Of Long Beach’s 18 deaths, 13 have involved residents at a handful of the city’s care facilities. Given the disproportionate number of deaths unfolding in the nursing homes, the city adopted a strict visitation policy allowing very few to enter such facilities, mandating face coverings and requiring daily temperature screenings for staff and residents.

“Our top priority must be to protect those at highest risk of developing serious complications from COVID-19,” Mayor Robert Garcia said. “This new health order ensures that we are doing everything we can to minimize the risk of spread in long-term care facilities.”

Long-term care facilities have become the epicenter of the coronavirus throughout the nation. Their concentration of elderly people with underlying health problems makes them exceptionally vulnerable to outbreaks.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.