Long Beach joins L.A. County in requiring masks at large outdoor events

As Long Beach continues to see a rise in daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, the city joined Los Angeles County in requiring face masks at large outdoor events, regardless of vaccination status.

Long Beach, which has its own health department, now also requires face coverings for everyone older than two years old at outdoor mega events like food festivals, car shows, marathons, parades, sporting events and concerts that attract crowds of 10,000 or more people.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 News on Aug. 21, 2021.