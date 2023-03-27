The City of Long Beach on Monday announced the launch of a new text message system aimed at helping people who are experiencing homelessness.

The program, simply called the Long Beach Homelessness Text Alert program, will send messages to inform unhoused residents of resources including the location of shelters, mobile centers, “Safe Parking” locations, and inclement weather alerts.

“People experiencing homelessness are often on the move and rely on their cell phones for information,” Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson said in a statement. “This text alert program will lower barriers to providing people with real-time information and access to resources.”

Those interested in signing up for the text notifications can text “HOME” to 99411. Standard messaging rates may apply, the city said.

People can opt in and opt out of the updates at any time.