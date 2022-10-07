The Billie Jean King Main Library in Long Beach is seen on Oct. 7, 2022. (KTLA)

Long Beach’s Billie Jean King Main Library closed to in-person service last week, and now that closure will likely continue due to security concerns, the Long Beach Post reports.

The city announced the library’s initial closure, which was expected to last two weeks, on Sept. 27 in a post on social media.

“The library has had to strike a balance between providing for the safety of the public and staff from people experiencing mental health issues in and around the facility,” Library Services Director Cathy De Leon told the Post on Thursday.

Councilmember Suzie Price said during a mayoral forum that staff members have been attacked by people experiencing mental health issues, the article stated.

On the library’s website, officials stated that staffing levels and specialized staff training would be addressed during the closure.

The To-Go service can be used by calling the library at 562-570-7500 or by visiting them online to place items on hold for pickup.

The Billie Jean King Main Library opened on Sept. 21, 2019 and is located at the corner of Broadway and Pacific.