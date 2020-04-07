Long Beach man, 60, stabbed to death following argument, police say

Detectives were investigating the fatal stabbing of a 60-year-old man in Long Beach Tuesday, according to police.

Officers dispatched to the 400 block of Zona Court at 5:09 p.m. Monday found the body of a man suffering from multiple stab wounds to the chest, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates the victim was in a verbal argument with an unknown person or possibly multiple people just before he was killed.

The man has only been identified by police as a 60-year-old resident of Long Beach pending notification of next of kin. Investigators have not identified a possible motive behind the killing, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident can reach Long Beach Police Homicide Detectives Mark Mattia and Travis Harris at 562-570-7244.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips to L.A. Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-8477 or visiting crimestoppers.org.