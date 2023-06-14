A Long Beach man has been arrested in connection with two attempted kidnappings that happened only days apart, and now police are searching for additional possible victims.

On Sunday, Long Beach Police Department officers arrested Eugene Martindale III, 28, for his alleged role in the crimes.

Eugene Martindale III is shown in this undated photo provided by the Long Beach Police Department.

The first attempted kidnapping happened on the morning of June 1 on the 1200 block of Chestnut Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

A 12-year-old girl told police she was walking on the sidewalk when a man, believed to be Martindale, tried to talk with her. The girl ignored the man multiple times and kept walking, when he approached her from behind and wrapped his arms around her.

The girl managed to free herself, run away and report the incident. She was uninjured, but shaken up, police said.

Detectives collected evidence related to that attack and were able to identify Martindale as the suspect and an arrest warrant was issued.

The second incident took place at an undisclosed time and place in Carson, Long Beach police said.

Martindale was arrested by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies after that incident and was booked into the LASD Men’s Central Jail in Chinatown. He’s being held on $310,000 bail and is due in court on June 28, according to jail records.

Both the Sheriff’s Department and the LBPD are working together in the investigation. Detectives believe there may be additional victims who have not yet been located.

If you have information about any additional victims, you are urged to contact the LBPD Sex Crimes Detail at 562-570-7368. Anonymous tips can be submitted online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.