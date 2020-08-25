Long Beach man accused of indecent exposure, stalking several teenage girls and women around L.A. area

A Long Beach man has been charged with indecent exposure and stalking involving eight females ranging in ages 15 to 46, stemming back to last October, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

David Leon Lopez, 34, plead guilty to five counts of indecent exposure, four counts of stalking and one count of contact with a minor for a sexual offense. According to prosecutors, between Oct. 1, 2019, and Aug. 2, Lopez followed teenage girls and women from his car and exposed himself.

The alleged incidents happened in Long Beach, Santa Monica and Los Angeles.

If convicted as charged, the defendant faces up to seven years and six months in county jail.

Lopez is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 14.

The case remains under investigation by the Long Beach Police Department.