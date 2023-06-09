Nabil Shaheed is seen in a photo released by the Long Beach Police Department on June 9, 2023.

A 40-year-old Long Beach man was arrested after allegedly sexually battering a teenage girl earlier this week, police said Friday.

The incident occurred around 2:40 p.m. Monday in the area of Atlantic Avenue and Market Street in Long Beach.

The victim told responding Long Beach police officers that she was walking on the sidewalk when a man came up to her from behind, allegedly sexually battered her and tried to pick her up, authorities said.

The victim screamed and the man ran away before officers arrived.

Detectives were able to identify the alleged assailant as Nabil Shaheed and arrested him on Thursday.

He was booked on suspicion of false imprisonment with intent co commit rape, kidnapping and kidnaping with intent to rape, police said.

Detectives believe Shaheed may have victimized others and are asking anyone who has any information about him to contact the Police Department’s sex crimes detail at 562-570-7368.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smartphone, or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.