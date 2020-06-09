Long Beach man accused of sexually assaulting, killing his roommate

A 69-year-old Long Beach man is facing charges after investigators determined he sexually assaulted and killed his roommate last week, police said Tuesday.

Kerry Johnson was originally detained last Wednesday, after authorities responded to a medical emergency at a home on the 1800 block of West 25th Street around 10:40 p.m. The victim died at the scene, and detectives began looking into suspicious circumstances surrounding her death, Long Beach police said in a news release.

Investigators ruled her death a homicide two days later, after determining she’d been sexually assaulted and suffered major trauma to her upper torso.

The victim is being identified only as a 66-year-old Long Beach woman, pending the notification of her next of kin.

On Monday, Johnson was charged with murder and felony sexual assault, court records show.

During the investigation Johnson was being held on an unrelated charge, according to police, who didn’t elaborate on that case.

He remains in custody without bail and was scheduled to return to court June 29.