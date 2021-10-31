Long Beach man arrested after striking 6 people with car: Police

A domestic violence-related hit-and-run injured six people and damaged cars in Long Beach on Oct. 31, 2021. (KTLA)

Six people were hurt after a man intentionally struck a crowd with a car after an argument with a woman in Long Beach early Sunday morning, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The attack took place at 2:43 a.m. in the 1300 block of Orange Avenue, where police said Long Beach resident Richard Dalton Irigoyen, 27, drove a silver sedan onto the sidewalk and struck the woman with whom he’d been arguing, as well as several other people.

Five adults and one minor were taken by the Long Beach Fire Department to a nearby hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.

Irigoyen fled the scene, but he was later arrested in Compton, and the vehicle used in the attack was impounded, police said.

Irigoyen was also taken to a hospital for treatment due to injuries unrelated to his arrest before he was booked at the Long Beach City Jail, police added.

Irigoyen faces six counts each of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, as well as a count of felony domestic violence.

His bail has been set at $6 million, police said.

Important note: If you or a loved one is experiencing domestic violence, remember help is available through the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.