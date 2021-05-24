Long Beach man arrested in connection with fatally stabbing roommate in his 60s

A man accused of fatally stabbing his roommate in Long Beach over the weekend has been arrested, police said Monday.

The incident was reported about 8:40 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Williams Street. Responding officers from the Long Beach Police Department found a man suffering from stab wounds to his upper torso. The victim, described only as being in his 60s, was declared dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined that the victim and his roommate were inside their home when a dispute escalated to a stabbing, police said.

The suspect, 51-year-old Eric Doore, was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder. No booking photo was released.

Doore is being held on $2 million bail, police said. The case against him is expected to be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office later this week.

Police did not release a motive in the stabbing.