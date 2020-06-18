Long Beach man arrested on suspicion of killing wife after her wounded body was found in their home

The 1000 block of Harding Street in Long Beach is seen in an undated photo from Google Maps street view.

A man was arrested after police found his wife’s decomposing body in their Long Beach home Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Harding Street around 11:30 a.m. when a caller reported suspicious circumstances at a home. The caller was worried after not hearing from the couple in a few days, according to a Long Beach Police Department news release.

Police arrived to find a woman’s body with signs of decomposition and wounds to the upper torso.

Police did not elaborate on how the woman died. She was later identified as 63-year-old Debbie Allen of Long Beach, officials said.

A preliminary investigation found that the woman lived in the home with her husband, who was not at the residence when police arrived. Her husband, 74-year-old Henry Allen, was identified as the suspect in her killing.

Detectives found Allen in Barstow and arrested him on suspicion of murder, according to the department. His bail was set at $2,000,000 and he is being held in Long Beach City Jail, officials said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact detectives at 562-570-7244. If you prefer to submit an anonymous tip call L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.