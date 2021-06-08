Long Beach man charged in random assaults on female drivers, including caught-on-video gas station attack

A man caught on video assaulting a woman at a Gardena-area gas station in late May is seen in a still photo released by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department on June 4, 2021.

A Long Beach man was charged Tuesday with targeting women in two unprovoked and vicious assaults late last month, including one caught on video at a gas station near Gardena, prosecutors said.

Antoine Larue Rainey, 37, has been identified as the shirtless man seen calmly exiting his SUV and launching a brutal attack on a woman pumping gas, repeatedly pounding her after knocking her to the ground and, at one point, grabbing her hair and slamming her against her own car.

The victim in the May 30 attack on the 500 block of Rosecrans Avenue, who asked to be identified only as Diana, told KTLA Monday that she’s still afraid to go outside and is having nightmares.

The day before Diana was assaulted, Rainey is accused of abruptly stopping and getting out of his car at the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue and Avalon Boulevard, in the Willowbrook area. He proceeded to go up to the car behind him, open its door and punch the woman behind the wheel several times, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Rainey is facing two felony counts of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.

“These types of unprovoked attacks are especially egregious and will not be tolerated,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement.

The victim in the gas station attack said she suffered facial bruising, head trauma and back injuries, but her physical injuries will likely heal sooner than her emotional ones.

“Now I’m afraid this could happen again,” Diana said. “I don’t feel better, but I feel a little bit secure because he was arrested.”

Rainey was set to be arraigned Tuesday but did not appear because of his mental state, according to a public information officer for L.A. County Superior Court.

He was being held on $60,000 bail and is scheduled for a mental health determination hearing on June 22, the court official said.

L.A. County sheriff’s officials are continuing to investigate the case.