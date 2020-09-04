Long Beach man charged with murder months after allegedly stabbing wife to death

The 1000 block of Harding Street in Long Beach is seen in an undated photo from Google Maps street view.

A Long Beach man has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of his wife in June, officials announced Friday.

Henry Lee Allen, 74, faces a felony count of murder with an allegation of using a knife as a deadly and dangerous weapon, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Allen allegedly killed his 63-year-old wife Debbie Allen between June 13 and June 17.

Her decomposing body was found in their home along the 1000 block of Harding Street on June 17 after a welfare check. Long Beach police said at the time that the victim had wounds to her upper torso.

Allen was located in Barstow the next day and arrested, officials said.

The case was filed for warrant by the DA’s office on Tuesday, though it is unclear why it took months to file charges against Allen.

He faces a possible maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted, officials said. His bail was set at more than $1 million.