A Long Beach man accused of building and planting a bomb at an Orange County spa, killing his ex-girlfriend and seriously injuring two people, has been found guilty in federal court.

Stephen William Beal, 64, was convicted of four felony counts related to the explosion at the Aliso Viejo day spa in May 2018.

Beal, an amateur rocketry and explosives hobbyist, built and planted the bomb inside Magyar Kozmetika spa, located inside a two-story commercial office building located at 11 Mareblu.

The explosion caused major damage to the building and killed the spa’s owner, 48-year-old Ildiko Krajnyak of Trabuco Canyon. Two of her clients, a mother and her daughter, were also seriously and “permanently” injured in the blast, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Ildiko Krajnyak and Stephen Beal are shown in a photo from his Facebook page on June 11, 2017. Ildiko Krajnyak is seen in a photo posted to her Facebook page on Sept. 13, 2017.

Prosecutors say Beal and Krajnyak had a previous 18-month romantic relationship and business partnership in which he acted both “controlling” and “possessive.” After she decided to end the relationship, Beal became obsessed with his ex, prosecutors said, keeping tabs on her whereabouts, monitoring her social media pages and tracking her schedule.

Cellular data and security footage from the business showed that Beal, who had a key to the business, entered the spa on multiple occasions while his ex was out of the country. He planted the explosive device for her to open upon her return, court documents state.

One of the surviving victims testified that she saw Krajnyak opening a cardboard box moments before the explosion ripped a hole through the building. She was forced to pull her mother from the rubble and flee through an opening in the wall, she said.

A building in Aliso Viejo is seen after a fatal explosion on May 15, 2018. (Credit: KTLA)

The severity of Krajnyak’s injuries and the size of the blast led investigators to rule her death a homicide as it indicated a deliberate act, investigators said at the time. Body parts were apparently found in an adjacent parking lot, authorities said.

A search of the blast site led to the discovery and recovery of a 9-volt battery and several wires that were embedded in the ceiling. The ensuing investigation revealed that Beal had purchased several items required for completing the bomb just days before the explosion.

Store security footage showed him using cash to buy a single 9-volt battery six days before the bombing, as well as three cardboard boxes that matched the description provided by the surviving witness.

Beal had “years of experience” building high-powered rockets and homemade pyrotechnics, the DOJ said. In a search of his home, investigators found more than 130 pounds of explosive chemicals and completed explosive mixtures, as well as electric matches and wires. Testing of both the bomb residue and the chemicals in his home confirmed that the same chemicals were used.

Police search the home apparently belonging to Steve Beal in Long Beach on May 16, 2018, in connection with the deadly Aliso Viejo explosion. (Credit: KTLA)

FBI agents searched a home near Rancho Santa Margarita on May 16, 2018. (Credit: KTLA)

A still from surveillance cameras provided by Kennedy Chiropractic shows investigators as they probe an explosion at an Aliso Viejo building on May 15, 2018.

Stephen Beal is confronted by media outside his home in Long Beach on May 29, 2018. (Credit: KTLA)

He was arrested shortly after the explosion, but was released as detectives debated whether or not there was enough evidence to officially charge him. In March 2019, he was arrested following a federal grand jury indictment.

United States Attorney Martin Estrada described Krajnyak’s death as a “cowardly” murder that forever changed the lives of the victims and needlessly endangered many lives, including children who were at a daycare located across the street.

“Thanks to the thorough investigation … I am pleased the jury saw through Mr. Beal’s efforts to avoid responsibility for his deplorable actions,” Estrada said.

Beal is due to appear in court for his sentencing on Nov. 17, and could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

He also faces federal charges for fraud in an unrelated case that is set to go to trial days before his sentencing hearing in the deadly explosion. Prosecutors allege Beal failed to report $350,000 that he receive from his late wife’s estate and also fraudulently obtained insurance benefits and Social Security payments. That trial is slated to being on Nov. 14.

The case was investigated by several law enforcement bodies, including the FBI, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, IRS Criminal Investigations and other Orange County law enforcement agencies.