A man is dead after he was ejected from his car during a crash in Long Beach on Friday.

Long Beach police responded to reports of someone who was injured in a traffic collision near 6th Street and Santiago Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been ejected from his vehicle, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Authorities say the driver of a 2021 Nissan Rogue, a 63-year-old Long Beach resident, was traveling southbound on Santiago Avenue on the wrong side of the road, when he hit a parked car head-on. He was ejected from the Nissan and the vehicle rolled into the front yard of a nearby residence.

He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.

The driver’s identification is being withheld until his family is notified.