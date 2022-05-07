A Long Beach woman faces murder and elder abuse charges after she allegedly strangled her father during an argument late last month.

The man, identified as 74-year-old Juan Ochoa Rodriguez, died in a local hospital Friday, more than a week after his daughter was arrested for attacking him.

On April 25, Genesis Noemi Ochoa, 30, attacked her father and another unidentified woman at a home on the 5100 block of Long Beach Boulevard, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Police arrived on scene and found both victims suffering from serious injuries to their necks and the two were immediately transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Genesis Ochoa was identified as the suspect in the attack and was arrested the following day on suspicion of attempted murder and elder abuse.

On Friday, nearly two weeks after he was hospitalized, Ochoa Rodriguez died from his injuries.

Genesis Ochoa remains in custody on $2 million bail. Detectives are currently working to submit paperwork to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office to have her charges amended to include murder.

The unidentified female victim has since been released from the hospital, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Long Beach police homicide detectives at 562-570-7244. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at lacrimestoppers.org.