A Long Beach man found earlier this month dead from apparent stab wounds actually died from other causes, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, and the man accused of killing him has been released.

The Long Beach Police Department has been investigating the death of 58-year-old Michael Marker, who was found stabbed multiple times on Nov. 19 on the 2000 block of San Gabriel Avenue in Long Beach. Marker was declared dead on the scene by paramedics.

Ronald Wandersee, a 64-year-old man who police say was known to Marker, was arrested at the scene. Investigators believe that the two men had gotten into an argument that got physical with Marker being the aggressor. Wandersee then pulled out a knife and stabbed Marker multiple times.

Wandersee was taken into custody and held on a $2 million bail while he awaited charges for murder.

But days later, the Coroner’s Office reported that the stab wounds Marker suffered did not appear to be the cause of his death. The cause, officials said, is unclear. The Coroner’s Office will continue its investigation, which will include a toxicology report that has not yet been completed.

The incident, which was previously classified as a homicide, has since been reclassified as an “undetermined death investigation,” the Police Department said.

Wandersee has since been released as the investigation continues.

Any charges filed with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office are pending results of the Coroner’s Office investigation.

With the redesignation of the investigation, Long Beach has reported 34 total murders this year instead of the previously reported 35.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Long Beach Police Department at 562-435-6711.