Long Beach man pleads guilty to 2018 fatal shootings of his wife, another woman in mistaken identity

A Long Beach man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting two women — his estranged wife and another woman who was with a man he mistakenly thought was his wife’s boyfriend in 2018, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Miguel Angel Prieto, 47, entered his plea to one count each of first-degree murder and second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder, the DA’s office reported. The fatal shootings happened over a three-month period in 2018.

According to prosecutors, on April 11, 2018, Prieto went to the Covina home of his estranged wife, Maria Perez, shot her several times, and then fled the house. Authorities were called to the scene, where Perez was pronounced dead.

Prieto was located in Long Beach hours after his estranged wife’s murder and arrested in connection with her fatal shooting, prosecutors said.

During the homicide investigation, law enforcement discovered Prieto was in Azusa on the night of Feb. 9, 2018, when he saw a man, who he believed was his estranged wife’s boyfriend, with a woman in a car in the 1500 block of West McKenley Avenue.

“The man was sitting with a woman in a car when Prieto walked up to the pair, spoke to them and later shot them,” the DA’s office said in a statement.

The woman in the car, who was identified by authorities as 38-year-old Rocio Sandoval, died from her injuries. The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and survived.

Prosecutors said Prieto was involved in a third shooting on April 7, 2018, when he visited a Long Beach restaurant that belongs to his estranged wife’s uncle and shot at a woman. No other details about that shooting were released.

Prieto is scheduled to be sentenced in March.

“Given the senseless and brazen crimes committed by Miguel Angel Prieto, he will be sentenced to two consecutive life sentences,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement.