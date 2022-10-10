Brandon Deandre Norwood is shown in this undated mugshot provided by the Anaheim Police Department

A Long Beach man convicted of murdering a Guatemalan immigrant after following him home and attempting to rob him has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison.

Brandon Deandre Norwood was convicted of second-degree murder back in May, but has additional previous felony convictions recognized by California’s Three Strikes law.

On March 3, 2019, Oscar Humberto Chunmichicoj, a 30-year-old Guatemalan immigrant who lived in Anaheim, was walking home from a nearby store after filling up two water jugs.

As he headed towards his apartment, a rental car driven by Norwood slowly approached. Norwood got out of the vehicle, followed Chunmichicoj for a bit and then attempted to rob him. Chunmichicoj resisted and fought back, but Norwood pulled out a firearm and shot him in the head before running back to his vehicle and fleeing the scene.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office described the killing of Chunmichicoj as an “execution.”

Norwood was arrested more than a year later after authorities were able to link him to the crime with the help of surveillance video from the scene.

“This young man was a completely innocent victim who came to this country for a better life,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer in a news release. “Instead of realizing his American dream, Oscar ended up the victim of a violent crime at the hands of a career criminal. Thankfully, his killer will spend decades behind bars instead of preying on hardworking people like Oscar.”

After his arrest, Norwood was charged and ultimately convicted with one count of second-degree murder with a sentencing enhancement for discharging a firearm and a one count of felony possession of a firearm. He was also on parole when he killed Chunmichicoj, the DA’s office said.