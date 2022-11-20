A Long Brach police car is shown in a file photo on April 25, 2016. (KTLA)

A 64-year-old man faces a murder charge after he stabbed another man to death during an argument in Long Beach on Saturday, authorities said.

Ronald Wandersee is being held in lieu of $2 million bail after admitted to stabbing Michael Marker, 58, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

The two Long Beach residents were acquainted and got into an argument when Marker “began to physically assault the suspect,” prompting Wandersee to pull out a knife and stab Marker multiple times in the upper body, police said.

Marker was located in the 2100 block of Williams Street and pronounced dead at the scene, while Wandersee suffered a non-life-threatening laceration to his upper body.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Detectives Michael Hubbard or Jesus Espinoza at 562-570-7244.

Anonymous tips may be submitted through L.A. Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.