Long Beach man stabs his mother to death: Police

A woman is dead after her son allegedly stabbed to her death in their shared home, the Long Beach Police Department announced Tuesday.

The woman, who has not been identified but is believed to be in her 50s, was stabbed “multiple times in the upper body during an argument” with her son, at their apartment in the 1000 block of Pacific Avenue, police said in a release.

Police were called to the scene at 9:37 a.m., and when they arrived, the victim was unresponsive. She was taken by the Long Beach Fire Department to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

“The victim … will be positively identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office,” the release said.

The son, whose name has not been released but is in 20s, was taken into custody after a witness identified him as the attacker, police said.

“There were no other individuals inside the apartment at the time of the assault,” the release added.

Police are interviewing the man and “will determine his booking charge(s) at the completion of their investigation,” authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detectives Sean Magee or Juan Carlos Reyes at 562-570-7244.

Anonymous tips may be submitted to L.A. Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting LACrimeStoppers.org.