Long Beach mom gives birth to son in front seat of SUV while her husband drove to hospital along PCH

A Long Beach mother gave birth to a very punctual baby boy in a vehicle on Pacific Coast Highway as her husband was driving the family to a local hospital.

Giving birth often happens in a hospital, but for Alejandra Salazar and her husband Joshua Lagana, that experience happened just off of PCH as the couple was rushing to Kaiser Permanente South Bay Medical Center in Harbor City.

“I just prayed and I just said, ‘Know what, if he’s going to come here, he’s going to come.’ Like, it’s now, and there’s no stopping,” Salazar said. “[My husband] was saying we were almost there, but I pushed once and his head came out.”

Lagana said they were almost to the hospital when their baby started coming out that they could see it in sight.

“I can see the hospital. I can see that it’s right there,” Lagana said.

But Salazar gave another push and the baby boy’s body came out. Then her mother instincts rushed in.

“I just pulled him out and held him by my chest and rubbed his back,” Salazar said, describing the moment her second son, Lucas, was born.

Lagana said he was already in awe of his wife when she gave birth to their first son two years ago. But this time, he and his wife just can’t believe it.

Salazar said she wouldn’t change the story of how their baby Lucas came into the world.

“I just said it’s coming, and we did it,” Salazar said. “Or I did it.”

Her husband agrees.

“I was just the chauffer,” Lagana said.

Lynette Romero reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 6, 2021.