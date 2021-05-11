Long Beach offers incentive for COVID-19 vaccinations: Free Aquarium of the Pacific tickets

Magellanic penguins, including an unnamed months-old chick penguin (2 R) waddle at the Aquarium of the Pacific’s June Keyes Pengiun Habitat on August 10, 2017 in Long Beach. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

The city of Long Beach is hoping to entice people who are reluctant about the COVID-19 vaccine to get the shot by offering free tickets to the Aquarium of the Pacific.

Beginning Tuesday, Long Beach will give out two free aquarium tickets to anyone who receives their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, at any of the city-run vaccination sites. The promotion is good through this Saturday, according to a news release from the city.

To date, Long Beach has administered more than 311,000 coronavirus vaccine doses, but is looking to reach out to a group of people who are resistant, for various reasons, to get the inoculation.

“While we have made tremendous strides in vaccinating 60% of eligible Long Beach residents and 96% of our seniors, we know that vaccine hesitancy for some is real,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in the release. “We are going to do everything we can to encourage folks to get vaccinated, and that includes incentives.”

Starting today through Saturday, we are giving residents who get vaccinated 2 free tickets to the Aquarium of the Pacific. We are going to do everything we can to get folks healthy and vaccinated. No appointment needed. 🐋🦑🐠 — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) May 11, 2021

Adult general admission tickets to the popular attraction typically cost $36.95, according to the aquarium’s website.

Tickets will be handed out for first doses at the following vaccination sites:

Long Beach Convention Center

Mobile community clinics at Admiral Kidd, MacArthur and Houghton Parks

Mobile vaccination vehicles for homebound individuals and people in hard-hit neighborhoods

Mobile vaccination at local schools

In announcing the giveaway, officials noted that demand for the shots has steadily decreased throughout the U.S. and all across California.

“While Long Beach continues to be a leading force in the vaccination rollout, having vaccinated well over 300,000 people throughout the city, we are committed to finding innovative solutions to increase the number of people getting vaccinated,” said city Health and Human Services Director Kelly Colopy.

Anyone 16 and older is currently eligible to get the vaccine in California. At the Long Beach Convention Center, drive-through and walk-up appointments are available without an appointment between the hours of 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Those who would like to schedule an appointment at any of Long Beach’s city-run sites can do so online at MyTurn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255.