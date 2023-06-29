As Pride Month comes to an end, the city of Long Beach released plans to create an official LGBTQ+ cultural district along the Broadway corridor, a section of the city that has a long history of being a community hub for LGBTQ+ members.

The city released a preliminary report on June 23 outlining what the proposed district could look like, initial feedback from about 500 residents and a detailed account of Long Beach’s checkered history with LGBTQ+ individuals dating back to 1914.

While the city is now known for its growing LGBTQ+ community, the report outlines that hasn’t always been the case.

In 1914, for example, two men were arrested during a raid of the Long Beach 606 Club and the 96 Club, two locations considered safe spaces for community members, according to the report. The situation was a massive media event and garnered much attention for the process of entrapment.

It wasn’t until the 1960s when the LGBTQ+ community in Long Beach began to grow and more LGBTQ+ establishments, such as bars and churches, opened to service community members.

The proposed cultural district was planned to honor past and present LGBTQ+ businesses and the broader LGBTQ+ population.

The cultural district was initially planned to be located between Alamitos and Junipero Avenues, but the reports indicated that the district could be expanded towards Temple Avenue.

Last year, Long Beach City Council approved a recommendation brought forth by then-mayor Robert Garcia about creating an LGBTQ+ Cultural District in the city.

“By designating the area as a Cultural District, the city hopes to work with the community to educate visitors about the cultural and historical significance of the LGBTQ+ community in the neighborhood, support the LGBTQ+ businesses and institutions in the district, and invest in public improvements to ensure the LGBTQ+ community continues to thrive,” a city website said.

The city is inviting residents to review the proposed plan and participate in a community engagement event on Aug. 4 and 5, which is also the city’s 40th Annual Long Beach Pride Festival.

Residents can also submit feedback to LGBTQVisioning@longbeach.gov until Aug. 25, the Signal Tribune reported.