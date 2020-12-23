Long Beach police arrest 41-year-old man on suspicion of human trafficking of underage girl

Long Beach police arrested a 41-year-old Apple Valley man on suspicion of human trafficking of an underage girl as part of a broader investigation from earlier this year, authorities said Wednesday.

Kerri Muha is the third man arrested in a case involving the rescue of three teenage girls in August, according to the Long Beach Police Department. The girls — who are ages 15, 16 and 17 — were reported missing from the cities of Long Beach, San Bernardino and Hemet, respectively.

They were provided with victim-centered services through the Los Angeles County First Responder Protocol for Sexually Exploited Children, according to police. The system gives crucial resources to children who, in the past, were “routinely criminalized for behavior they were force­fully manipulated into by their exploiters,” as explained on the county website.

Muha was arrested Monday and booked on suspicion of human trafficking of a victim under 18, police said. He is being held on $450,000 bail.

Long Beach detectives arrested the two other suspects earlier this year.

On Aug. 28, investigators arrested Mycal Ruff, 32, of Carson on suspicion of three counts of false imprisonment and human trafficking, and he is being held on $450,000 bail. Dezere Romero, 21, of San Bernardino was arrested on suspicion of three counts of human trafficking of a victim under 18 and one count of prostitution on Sept. 3. He’s being held on $470,000 bail.

The investigation leading to the arrests began Aug. 13, when undercover detectives arranged to meet a minor they believed was being sex trafficked near the 100 block of 28th Street in Long Beach, according to police. They met the minor inside some location and asked to search her phone.

From the phone, detectives learned of two other underage girls believed to be trafficking victims, police said. The other girls were rescued on Aug. 14 and Aug. 26.

According to police, they told detectives they were forced into sex work for a pimp named Ruff, and Romero helped him carry out the crimes. Police said there’s possible evidence showing one of the girls may have been trafficked across state lines.

The Long Beach Police Department is part of Los Angeles County’s Commercially Sexually Exploited Child Task Force, which was formed in 2013.

Anyone with information can reach Long Beach police at 562-570-7219.