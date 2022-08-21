A man and woman were arrested by police Saturday night after they allegedly tried to steal a baby from two women earlier in the day in Long Beach.

The attempted kidnapping happened around noon in the area of Pine Avenue and 10th Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Police arrived on scene and contacted the two women who were with a baby girl in a stroller. The women told police that they were walking with the baby when they were approached by a woman who pointed a gun at them and demanded the child.

The women refused and struggled over the stroller, police said. A man, later identified as the second suspect, pulled up in a vehicle and fired what appeared to be a gun at the victims. The female suspect then abandoned the stroller and got into the man’s vehicle and the two sped off down the street before police arrived.

Detectives began investigating the attempted kidnapping and were able to gather enough evidence to identify the suspects.

Around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, detectives spotted a vehicle that matched the description provided by witnesses on the 400 block of South Occidental Avenue in the Westlake area of Los Angeles. Detectives approached the vehicle and located the two suspects in the case. They were each arrested and booked into the Long Beach jail without incident.

The female suspect has been identified as Stacie Earnestine Wilson, 55, of Los Angeles. The man was identified as Walter Keshone Sullivan, 45, also of Los Angeles.

The two are being held on $100,000 bail each and are expected to be charged with felony kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.

Two firearms recovered in the investigation were determined to be airsoft guns, police said.

The motive for the attempted kidnapping is under investigation and anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Long Beach Police Department Gang Detail at 562-570-7370. You can also submit an anonymous tip online.