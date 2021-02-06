Long Beach police chief in recovery after being struck, injured by truck near El Dorado Nature Center

Long Beach Police Chief Robert G. Luna is recovering from injuries he sustained after he was hit by a truck while walking around El Dorado Park, officials said.

Luna was struck Friday while walking near the El Dorado Nature Center, in a crosswalk on East Spring Street, the Long Beach Police Department said Saturday.

He was knocked down, into the lanes of traffic, but was able to call for medical aid himself, officials said.

Responders transported him to a local hospital for treatment, and the driver of the truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with the police, LBPD reported.

Although the extent of his injuries was not revealed, officials said Luna has been in constant contact with the assistant chief of police while he is recuperating.

“I want to thank the responding officers and park rangers, city staff, fire department personnel, medical staff and the many others that came to my aid during this incident,” Luna said in a statement Saturday. “I also want to thank everyone for their well-wishes, and I am thankful for all the support that I am receiving while I recuperate.”