The Long Beach Police Department is actively investigating several crimes that occurred in a 12-hour period throughout the city.

Several shootings, a stabbing and a fatal hit-and-run all took place in various parts of Long Beach on Thursday night and into Friday morning, police said.

According to LBPD officials, the first incident was a “no-hit shooting” in the 1000 block of Gaviota Avenue at 7:38 p.m. Thursday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the area on a shots fired call, and when they arrived on scene, a male victim told them that another man approached him, shot at him and then fled the area. He was not struck by gunfire, according to law enforcement officials.

Two hours later, at 9:40 p.m., officers again responded to the 1000 block of Gaviota Avenue on calls of a man being shot.

“Preliminary investigation indicates a male adult victim was shot by an unknown suspect [or suspects] in a light-colored sedan,” LBPD said. “While the investigation is ongoing, it is believed this incident is related to the shots [fired] call in the same area earlier in the evening.”

In between those two shootings, two other men were targeted by a gunman near the intersection of Polynesian Drive and Lei Drive just before 8:30 p.m., police said.

“Two male adult victims were walking in the area when a possible dispute led to them being shot at by a male suspect in a dark-colored truck,” law enforcement officials confirmed to KTLA. “One of the victims was struck in the lower body and was driven by the uninjured victim to the hospital in stable condition.”

Preliminary investigation found that the suspect and the victim were known to each other, but what led up to the shooting remains unknown.

Later on that evening at 10:21 p.m., a man was fatally shot in the 200 block of Eagle Street, police said.

Long Beach Fire Department personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced him deceased. He was identified by authorities in a press release as Ismael Cuevas, 28, of Long Beach.

A second man was transported to a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening injury to “an extremity” and is said to be in stable condition, police said.

What led up to the fatal shooting remains unknown.

Another shooting occurred just 18 minutes after the one on Eagle Street, LBPD said, but the location is not known.

“Officers responded to a local hospital regarding a male adult victim who walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper body,” a spokesperson for the Long Beach Police Department said. “At this time, it is unknown where the shooting occurred…the investigation is ongoing.”

According to the LBPD, another victim died just after 11 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Willow Street and Easy Avenue after being fatally struck in a hit-and-run crash.

An official release indicates that the female victim was hit by a car traveling westbound on Willow near Fashion Avenue when the collision occurred.

Long Beach Fire Department paramedics responded and transported the woman to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Her identity has not been released. No details about a suspect or vehicle description were made public.

The violence continued into Friday morning when officers received calls of a stabbing in the 900 block of Washington Place at 2:45 a.m., Long Beach police said.

“Upon arrival, officers located a male adult victim with non-life-threatening stab wounds to the upper body,” authorities said. “The preliminary investigation indicates that the victim and male adult suspect engaged in a physical altercation which resulted in the suspect stabbing the victim.”

While the victim was transported to a local hospital, authorities apprehended the suspect, later identified as 45-year-old Long Beach resident Juan Carlos Nagrete.

He was booked on charges of attempted murder, parole violation and failure to register as a sex offender, police said. The investigation remains ongoing.

A final incident occurred approximately four hours later in the 2100 block of Elm Avenue, officials confirmed.

Officers responded to the area at 6:46 a.m. regarding a “no-hit shooting” and arrived to find that a man was shot at while sitting in his car.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was in his vehicle when he was approached by a male adult suspect, who attempted to enter the victim’s vehicle,” LBPD said. “The suspect revealed a firearm and after a brief verbal altercation, subsequently discharged [the] firearm towards the victim’s direction, striking the vehicle. The suspect then fled the scene before officers arrived.”

No injuries were reported. The motive for the shooting is under investigation and a suspect description has not been released.

The Long Beach Police Department issued a statement regarding the overnight crimes that took place throughout the city that reads in part:

Last night, there were several shootings, including one homicide, in our community. Gun violence is not tolerated [and] we are currently working to identify and arrest the suspects responsible for these incidents. Today and through the weekend, our detectives, officers and professional staff will continue to follow all leads and actively investigate each of these shootings. We are adjusting our operations so that we may further engage with our community, pursue new leads and prevent any further crime from occurring. Long Beach Police Department

Investigators will release updates regarding each incident as they become available, the department said.

Long Beach residents are instructed to call the LBPD’s Police Dispatch at 562-435-6711 to report criminal activity and to always call 911 in case of an emergency.