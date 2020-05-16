Long Beach police investigate killing of man found shot to death inside vehicle

Long Beach police are investigating the killing of a Gardena man found shot to death inside a vehicle early Saturday.

Officers found Austin Thai, 22, suffering from gunshot wounds to the torso in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked near East 17th Street and Gaviota Avenue, according to police. They had responded to a call about shots fired around 12:30 a.m.

Paramedics later pronounced Thai dead at the scene, police said.

Witnesses told officers they saw a man running from the scene of the shooting, the Long Beach Police Department said.

Authorities said the motive remains unknown and did not release any other details Saturday.

Anyone with information can reach Detectives Gamboa or Hubbard at 562-570-7244. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-8477 or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.