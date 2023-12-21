Long Beach police are investigating a murder that happened Wednesday night on the Pacific Coast Highway.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of East PCH at the intersection with Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue around 8:10 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

At the scene, they found a 36-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. Officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived and transported the man to the hospital where he later died.

He was identified Thursday by the Long Beach Police Department as Korey Brown of Long Beach.

Homicide investigators believe Brown was shot after he was approached by an unknown person or people. Brown was struck multiple times and the shooter fled before police could arrive.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are still working to determine a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LBPD homicide detectives Oscar Valenzuela or Leticia Gamboa at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips can be provided online or by calling 800-222-8477.