An investigation is underway after a Long Beach man was shot and killed Friday night.

Long Beach police say Ryan Pearson, 46, was shot around 9:15 p.m. on the 6100 block of Long Beach Boulevard.

Police found Pearson suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Details are limited at this time, but Long Beach police believe the shooting stemmed from a verbal dispute between the shooter and a group of people that included Pearson. Detectives said the suspected shooter approached the group and an argument began that eventually erupted into a shooting.

The suspect fled the scene after the shooting and the other members of Pearson’s group fled before police arrived.

The motive for the shooting is unclear at this time and police do not currently have a suspect description.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Long Beach Homicide Detectives Donald Collier or Leticia Gamboa at 562-570-7244. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at lacrimestoppers.org.