Long Beach police investigating killing of 35-year-old man

A 35-year-old man was shot and killed in Long Beach Friday night, and the Long Beach Police Department is investigating it as a murder.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., Long Beach resident Tony Chamroeun was shot multiple times near the intersection of 14th Street and Olive Avenue.

Chamroeun was standing near his home when at least one person approached, possibly riding in a dark-colored sedan, then shot Chamroeun and fled, police said.

Chamroeun was found lying in the road with gunshot wounds in his upper and lower body. Officers attempted to provide aid, but the Long Beach Fire Department arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and no motive has been released, but police believe it may have been gang related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Detectives Eric Thai or Juan Carlos Reyes at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.