Long Beach police investigating threats against schools, none ‘credible’ so far

Reports of threats against Long Beach schools are circulating on social media, but so far, none have proven to be “credible,” according to the Long Beach Police Department.

In a message posted to Twitter Wednesday, police said they’re “actively investigating each of these threats,” but so far, they have all been unfounded.

“We will continue to work closely with Long Beach Unified School District personnel to ensure the safety of school campuses,” the statement reads.

Making threats against a school could result in felony charges, warned police, who added that they are supplying additional officers for schools “out of an abundance of caution.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 562-435-6711.

