Long Beach police launch investigation into photo of officer standing over blood with his baton

A man wearing a gas mask stands in front of a Police line in Downtown Long Beach on May 31, 2020, during a protest against the death of George Floyd. (APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

The Long Beach Police Department has launched an internal investigation after an officer shared photos on his social media, including one showing him standing over blood with his baton, this week amid days of protests held in the city against the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

According to an email sent Thursday by City Manager Tom Modica, the department became aware of a “social media post an officer had on his Facebook page” that included “a baton and blood on the ground.”

The officer, who was not identified in the document, has been removed from patrol duties pending an internal investigation, according to the letter.

The officer has been identified by BuzzFeed News and in a public social media post by Councilwoman Jeannine Pearce as Jacob Delgado. Pearce posted an image from Delgado’s LinkedIn page that shows he has been a member of the Long Beach Police Department for about two years and previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.