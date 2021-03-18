Long Beach police officer charged with possessing, distributing child porn

A veteran Long Beach police officer was charged with possessing and distributing child pornography, officials announced Thursday.

Anthony Mark Brown, 56, who was most recently assigned to the city’s airport, was arrested on Feb. 10 while on duty, according to the Long Beach Police Department. A search warrant was then served at his Lakewood home and he was booked for possession of child pornography.

On Wednesday, charges were filed against Brown, a 26-year police officer, for three felony counts of distribution of child pornography and one felony count of possession of child or youth pornography, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office said in a news release.

In May 2020, the Long Beach Police Department received a tip about a possible online crime against a child and immediately began investigating, officials said in a news release. Police did not elaborate on the nature of the allegations.

Brown is accused of possessing and sending child pornography images through a social media site between March 2019 and April 2020.

“Any case involving the exploitation of a child is extremely disturbing, but it is particularly alarming when it involves a law enforcement officer,” L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. “When an officer violates their sworn oath to serve and protect the community, they will be held to account.”

After his arrest, the department said Brown was suspended without pay during the criminal and internal affairs investigations.

“Protecting children is one of our most sacred responsibilities, and the actions of this officer do not represent the professionalism and commitment that all of our employees show every day while protecting our community,” acting Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish said at the time of Brown’s arrest.

The union that represents the department’s officers, the Long Beach Police Officers Association, said in a tweet that they would not be providing legal defense for Brown.

“These charges are deeply disturbing to every member of the Long Beach Police Officers Association,” the tweet reads in part. “If the allegations are true, there can be no excuse for this disgusting crime.”

Brown’s arraignment is scheduled for June 9 at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

The case remains under investigation by the Long Beach Police Department.