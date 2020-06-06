Long Beach police officer fired over ‘graphic’ social media photos

Police officers run in downtown Long Beach on May 31, 2020 during a protest against the death of George Floyd. (Apu GOMES / AFP) (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

A Long Beach Police Department officer was terminated Friday for posting “graphic” photos on his personal social media accounts, including one depicting him holding his baton while standing over fresh blood on the pavement, officials said

The officer, who was not named by the department, “has been relieved from employment with the Long Beach Police Department,” the agency said in a written statement. He was identified by Buzzfeed News and a social media post by Councilwoman Jeannine Pearce as Jacob Delgado.

“The Police Department was made aware of the photos yesterday and immediately took action,” according to the statement.

The officer was removed from patrol duties pending an internal investigation, police said. That investigation resulted in his firing on Friday.

“Our organization is dedicated to our community and we must build upon the relationships we have while continuing to develop and foster new relationships,” Police Chief Robert Luna said. “We hold our employees to the highest standards and will not ignore behavior that erodes public trust.”

“The images depicted here are very disturbing and are not in line with the high standards we hold our officers accountable for,” Luna said on Thursday.

The social media posts came as police across Southern California and the nation, including Long Beach, were responding to massive protests over police brutality and the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

