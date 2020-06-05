Long Beach police officer killed in motorcycle crash while on his way to work

The Long Beach Police Department is mourning one of its officers who was killed in a motorcycle crash while on his way to work on Thursday afternoon.

Long Beach Police Officer Anton Fischer, 33, of Long Beach, pictured in a photo released by the agency following his death on June 4, 2020.

Anton Fischer, 33, of Long Beach had been with the agency for three years and was assigned to the East Division’s Directed Enforcement Team, police said in a written statement.

He was heading east on Ocean Avenue on his motorcycle when a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee made a left turn from 7th Place onto westbound Ocean Avenue, officials said.

“(Ficsher) was unable to stop in time and struck the side of the Jeep,” according to the police statement. “Several bystanders rushed to aid the injured motorcyclist until emergency personnel arrived. The driver of the Jeep remained at the scene and is cooperating in the ongoing investigation.”

Paramedics took the badly injured officer to a hospital, but he could not be saved, authorities said.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, was asked to contact Long Beach police Detective David Lauro at 562-570-7355. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.