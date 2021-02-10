Long Beach police officer who works at airport arrested on suspicion of possessing child porn

A Long Beach police officer who was most recently assigned to the city’s airport has been arrested on suspicion of possessing child porn, authorities said Wednesday.

Last May police received a tip about a possible online crime against a child and immediately began investigating, officials said in a news release. Police did not elaborate on the nature of the allegations.

Eventually, detectives identified the suspect as 56-year-old Mark Brown, who has worked for the police department for 26 years.

Brown was arrested while on duty Wednesday and a search warrant was served at his home in Lakewood.

He was booked on suspicion of possession of child pornography and his bail was set at $20,000.

Brown was subsequently suspended without pay during the criminal and internal affairs investigations, police said.

“Protecting children is one of our most sacred responsibilities, and the actions of this officer do not represent the professionalism and commitment that all of our employees show every day while protecting our community,” acting Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish said in a statement