Long Beach police are conducting additional safety patrols in the city after a 12-year-old girl was grabbed by a stranger as she walking near her school.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. near Washington Middle School in the area of E. Anaheim Street and Cedar Avenue.

According to the Long Beach Police Department, the girl was approached by an adult man who wrapped his arms around her and “attempted to move her.”

The girl managed to free herself, run away and report the incident. She was uninjured, but shaken up, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and is being treated as an attempted kidnapping. Police are continuing to work to identify and locate the suspect in the case.

In the meantime, Long Beach police officers and the neighborhood safety bike team are conducting additional patrols and passing through the area with more frequency.

Police say the incident is a good reminder to walk with other people when possible, stay in high-traffic areas and always look out for one another.

Residents are also urged to report criminal activity by calling 562-435-6711, or 911 in the event of an emergency.