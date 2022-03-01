Long Beach police open homicide investigation after elderly woman dies after intervening in argument

A homicide investigation is now underway several months after an elderly Long Beach woman died from injuries she suffered after she was assaulted while intervening in an argument.

On the morning of Aug. 21, 2021, 72-year-old Barbara Scott witnessed an argument between a man and a woman on the 1000 block of Redondo Avenue and decided to intervene.

When police arrived on scene, they found Scott being treated by Long Beach Fire Department personnel for a complaint of upper body pain. She told police she was walking in the alleyway when she saw the argument between the man and the woman unfolding. When she tried to intervene, the man punched her in her upper body, sending her to the ground. The man and woman then left the area on foot, she told them.

Scott declined additional medical attention and police helped her to her home.

Several hours later, police responded to a report of an unresponsive woman in her apartment. First responders found Scott unresponsive inside her home. She was taken to a local hospital and was eventually transferred to a skilled nursing faculty, police said.

In September 2021, Scott died.

An investigator from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Officer was called into the scene and investigators relayed information regarding Scott’s injuries the previous month.

Additional evidence was collected and an autopsy was performed and on Monday her death was determined to be a homicide.

The case has since been transferred to Long Beach police homicide detectives who are hoping the public can help locate the man suspected of attacking Scott which ultimately led to her death.

He’s described as a man in his 20s who was last seen leaving the area on foot with a woman in her 20s.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Long Beach Police Department at 562-435-6711 or submit an anonymous tip through L.A. Crime Stoppers.