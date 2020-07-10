Long Beach police release surveillance video in investigation of Halloween party shooting that left 3 people dead

A video posted to the Long Beach Police Department’s Youtube page shows three vehicles spotted in the same residential block as a shooting on Oct. 29, 2019, that left three people dead and nine wounded.

Long Beach police released surveillance footage Friday showing three vehicles identified in the investigation of a shooting last year at a Halloween party that left three people dead.

Authorities are releasing the images in hopes of finding the vehicles or other leads the may lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the deadly shooting.

The Oct. 29, 2019 shooting at a home in the 2700 block of East 7th Street also left another nine people wounded. The victims killed include Maurice Poe Jr., 25, of Long Beach; Ricardo Torres, 28, of Inglewood; and Melvin Williams II, 35, of Gardena, according to police.

Two SUVs and car seen in four clips posted to the Long Beach Police Department’s Youtube page are seen in different areas surrounding the scene of the shooting. They are described by police as “suspect vehicles” in a news release from the department.

One video shows the vehicles driving in the same residential block as the shooting while another shows them all just over a mile away in the 900 block of East 7th Street. The other two clips show the vehicles in different areas of Orange Avenue around 3 to 6 miles away.

The three vehicles include a late 1990s white Toyota 4Runner with gray trim, an early 2000s silver Chrysler PT Cruiser and a white Toyota Rav4 believe to be a model from the late 1990s to 2000s.

Police have not said how the vehicles are believed to be connected to the shooting. No other details have been released.

Last year, upon doing a preliminary investigation, police said shots were fired from an alley behind the home where the Halloween party was.

In the days immediately following, authorities said a suspect wearing dark-colored clothing, with his face concealed, was believed to have fled the shooting in a dark-colored vehicle. But police have not repeated that description in more recent statements.

“Detectives continue to consider all possibilities as to why this senseless crime may have occurred,” the department said in a news release. “Based on suspect statements heard at the scene and through additional investigation, they believe there is gang involvement amongst the suspects.”

A $40,000 reward is available to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s).

Anyone with information can reach Detectives Mark Mattia or Donald Collier at 562-570-7244. T

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.