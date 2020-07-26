Long Beach police release videos in killing of liquor store clerk who tried to stop thief

The Long Beach Police Department released surveillance video on July 25, 2020 showing a man they identified as a thief who killed a liquor store clerk in a hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened on Anaheim Street near Magnolia Avenue on Thursday night, according to the department.

Officers said they arrived at the location to find a man in his 50s on the ground. Investigators later determined that the man was a clerk at a liquor store in the 300 block of West Anaheim Street, and that he had climbed the roof of a thief’s gray or silver four-door sedan in an effort to stop him.

The thief continued to drive for several blocks, and the clerk was thrown from the vehicle and died, according to police.

The Police Department released three videos of a man walking around the store, one video that captured the suspected sedan involved traveling on the street and another that showed the vehicle swerving and who appeared to be the clerk falling from the car’s hood.

Authorities urged anyone who can identify the suspect to come forward. Police did not release the identity of the victim.

Those who have information can contact Detectives Oscar Valenzuela and Eric Thai at (562) 570-7244. People who wish to remain anonymous can call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), text “TIPLA” and their tip to 274637 (CRIMES) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.